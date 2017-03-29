In this brave new world of the internet, where we communicate through emojis and where misinformation is spread like a viral disease, when do we draw the line?



Fake news is absorbed daily. Faces hide behind usernames of anonymity to abuse and bullying. Anyone can become a victim.

The Rabbit's Riot Theatre Company presents their new production #BraveNewWorld, a verbatim, multi-media and interactive production about the internet and its dark-side.



Suitable for secondary school students, it covers a range of issues including fake news, revenge porn and cyber bullying. Directed by Sonia Norris. The script is compiled and written by Treasa Nealon. See it on March 31 and April 1 in The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton at 8.30pm. Book online www.theglenscentre.com or through the box office at (071) 9855833.