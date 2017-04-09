Great Irish Adventurer reaches Leitrim

After 20 years of travelling the world, Manchán Magan is heading to The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton this Easter Saturday, April 15.



This latest adventure for the writer and film maker will see him venture out of his self made hovel in the oak woods of Westmeath to join the Holey Soles Walking Club in their ascent of Ben Bulben on Easter Saturday. He will spend the evening talking about his travels at the Glens Centre in Manorhamilton, to the hill walkers, their friends and anyone else who would like to join them.



The event at the Glens Centre, part of the North Leitrim Hill Walking Festival, will be a great opportunity to be transported to exotic locations and entertained by Magan. His pre Ben Bulben adventures include his years running an organic farm/hostel on the Ecuador/Peru border when both countries were at war; his time as a hermit in a cowshed in the Himalayas; getting rabies in the Amazon; working in a cannabis commune in Canada; going without food for a week in the Congo; living on a remote primal screaming commune in Columbia; driving for 6-months overland across Africa, and filming with remote tribes in Africa, China, India and South America for TG4 and the Travel Channel.



Admission fee is €5. For details of the Walking Festival see Facebook - The Holey Soles Hill Walking Club or call (087) 6470902.