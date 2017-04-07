Spring Group Exhibition at Solas

Spring is in the air and with the clocks gone forward there’s even a whiff of Summer about!

At Solas Gallery in Ballinamore, the members have been dusting down their easels and come Friday April 7 the annual Spring Show opens its doors to the public.



This promises to be the usual contemporised collection of artwork by local and national artists for your viewing at no cost.

Members of the Arts Group get to exhibit in three group shows a year and have the opportunity to apply for a Solo exhibition while a member.

With this in mind Solas has gained a reputation as a gallery of choice for artists nationally and internationally with each and every show bringing a wealth of invention and style.



This Spring Show will be no different so come along on Friday April 7 at 7.30pm for a glionna agus gráinseáil, nip and nibble and take in the exhibition on show.

The show will be opened by Louis McLoughlin, international artist and Chairperson of the Solas Art Gallery Committee Group.

The Solas Gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm and is situated above the Four Seasons Garden Centre on the Main St. in Ballinamore.



For further details, follow us them Facebook or www.solasart.ie. Call for more information on (071) 9644210.