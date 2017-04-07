Ailbhe Ní Bhriain exhibition in The Dock

The latest exhibition to be shown in The Dock brings together, for the first time, a number of recent works by Irish artist Ailbhe Ní Bhriain.



Ní Bhriain works with film, computer generated imagery and sound to create immersive multi-screen installations that play with ideas of representation and displacement. Her films depict archetypal or generic locations that have been transformed into a dream-like theatricality. Whether a flooded library inhabited by birds of prey or a disused airport housing a rudimentary landscape, these works represent an altered reality in which our expectations of time and place come undone.



The works are hypnotically slow in pace and seem to hold a pictorial frame but they are also filmic in their dynamic. They challenge the stability of image making, as they very gently disrupt what the viewer may expect as the point of gravity.

This exhibition is presented in collaboration with Domobaal Gallery London, and will be shown there from June 16 – July 22.



The exhibition preview & artist talk will take place in The Dock this Saturday, April 8 at 2pm and all are welcome to attend.



The Dock's galleries are open from Monday to Saturday from 10am. Admission is free and all are welcome.