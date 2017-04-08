Beezneez bring extraordinary 'Ordinary Man' to Mohill

Theatre lovers in Mohill are in for a real treat this Sunday, April 9 when Beezneez Theatre Company bring their stunning production of John McDwyer’s funny and moving play, An Ordinary Man to Canon Donohue Hall for one performance.

Gerry Farrell’s interpretation of the role has brought audiences to their feet all over Ireland and the UK. Funny and heart-breaking in equal measure. An Ordinary Man takes us on the life journey of a simple sawyer through births, deaths and marriages with a bit of football and ballroom dancing thrown in just for craic until, ultimately, we realise that while there may be an ordinary man, there is no such thing as an ordinary life.

Be prepared to laugh, prepared to cry and be prepared for an unforgettable evening of pure theatre. An Ordinary Man begins at 8.30pm and tickets are available at Canon Donohue Hall during office hours or on the door on the evening of performance.