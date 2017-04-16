Criunniú na Cása for all the family

Cruinniú na Cásca is an all-island celebration of culture, creativity, heritage and the arts on Easter Monday, April 17 which was developed this year under the Creative Ireland programme.



The model is similar to Culture Night in that all events are free but in contrast to Culture Night, events are held during the day, making them much more accessible to children and young people.

This Easter Monday falls on April 17 and events are taking place in Carrigallen, Manorhamilton and Carrick -on-Shannon.



In Manorhamilton, The Glens Centre presents a free open workshop for young would-be actors aged 9 to 13 years from 2-3.30pm led by Tori Lee and accompanied by local musicians. The Glens junior youth theatre group will also be performing works created by the current members and showing short films they have made.



The Carrigallen Curiosity Workshops start at 2pm in Bredagh Old School where artist Kim Doherty will facilitate a workshop for young artists aged 6-9 years expressing their creativity using materials that inspire the child's imagination, while Robbie Perry, facilitator of crazy ideas, explores ‘Electronics Wizardy’ and instrument building with young people aged 9 – 12.

Later at Carrigallen Community Hall drama facilitators Maura Williamson and Mary Blake hold fun drama workshops stepping into that magical space to bring your imagination and creativity alive.

Mary’s workshop is for 9 - 12 year olds and starts at 4pm while Maura’s workshop is for 12 - 16 year olds and starts at 5.15pm.



Finally in Carrick-on-Shannon, St. George’s Heritage Centre presents an eclectic programme starting at 12 noon with Devon MacGillivray - a highly experienced facilitator of fun, especially the musical kind.

Devon will lead a sing-a-long workshop for families using simple songs from around the world, with an aim to get the whole family singing, moving and smiling together.

At 2pm St. George’s Heritage Group will lead a Heritage Tour of Carrick-on -Shannon starting at the centre and taking in all the many fascinating sites of the town.

So when all the eggs are eaten, bring the family to one of the locations and immerse yourself in an array of free cultural events.

Booking is required for most events, details of which can be found through the Leitrim County Council website www.leitrimcoco.ie.