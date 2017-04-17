Call for artists to work with Leitrim communities

Leitrim County Council is looking for artists that are interested in working with one of four Community Groups taking part in the 2017 Artist in the Community Scheme.

The Artist in the Community Scheme provides the opportunity for a community group in Leitrim to work with an artist on a specially designed project lasting 55 hours over the course of a number of months between July and December.



The scheme is built on the idea of partnership. The artist and group work together to develop a lasting, memorable and enriching project for everyone involved.

This is a unique opportunity for a community group to actively engage in an innovative project with a highly experienced artist recruited from a national call where the knowledge, skills and expertise of both the artist and the group are combined to get the maximum benefit from the programme.



The groups taking part this year are Glenfarne Community Development Trust, Annaduff ICA, Childhood Days and North Leitrim Men’s Group.

The background to the four groups and what they hope to achieve from the programme is outlined on www.leitrimarts.ie.

Closing date for applications Friday May 5.

For more details of the scheme and how to apply please visit our website www.leitrimarts.ie or contact Christine Kelly on 0719621694, email: ckelly@leitrimcoco.ie