The Late Late Show - Bornacoola Style!

The count down is on for the night of nights with Bornacoola GAA - Late Late Show in Lough Rynn Castle on Easter Sunday night, April 16 at 8.30pm.

A fantastic night of chat, music and entertainment is assured! MC on the night is one of Leitrim's finest Mr. Tommy Moran. Guests on the night include Dessie Dolan Jr. from the world of GAA; David Mc Gowan from Enniscrone Glamping fame; Charlie McGettigan, Eurovision star and radio presenter; Paul Williams, Journalist and Crime writer; Aidan Tierney of Tierney Talks; Fergal Mc Gill and Declan Bohan local stalwarts of the club and Ronnie Duignan of Late Night Radio Fame. Tthere will also by a mystery guest on the night!

Wine and cheese reception, music by Damien McGuinness, Raffle on the night.

What would the Late Late Show be without "one for everyone in the audience"? Yes, they have that too!

Tickets available now from club members and available on the door on the night.

Don't be disappointed, get your tickets now - just €20.