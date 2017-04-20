ShowBud back in Killeshandra

The magnificent Community Hall in Killeshandra, Co Cavan continues to set the standards for Social Dancing.



This venue is enjoying record breaking attendances to this seasons Social Dancing calendar. It boasts all of the necessary essentials to ensure that dancers have an enjoyable nights dancing with renowned dance floor, state of the art sound system, envious refreshments.



Complete the Easter celebrations by enjoying a nights dancing and socializing with ShowBud on this Friday, April 21 from 10pm -12.30am.