Mick blake's new album launch

Leitrim Singer Songwriter Mick Blake will launch his album 'Oblivious' in The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton on Friday, April 28 at 8.30pm.



Oblivious is an album of 10 songs written over the past 5 years, and recorded and produced by Ray Duffy in the Glen’s Centre, Manorhamilton. The songs are inspired by events in post-celtic tiger Ireland and have reached over seven million views on social media.



"I have been looking forward to this album for the last 2 years - Mick Blake is a true modern day bard. This is an important collection of songs which I do not hesitate to recommend to you,” says Christy Moore.

Admission €12/15, booking on (071) 9855930 or www.theglenscentre.com

