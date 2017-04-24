Ireland's finest classical musicians perform in The Dock

On Wednesday, April 26 a quintet of musicians, made up of some of Ireland’s leading players from the National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland, RTÉ Concert Orchestra and the Crash Ensemble will perform a varied programme in The Dock.

Cassiopeia Winds is an Irish chamber wind ensemble formed in 2010, whose performances are marked by vivacity, panache and a dedication to the exploration of fine sound-worlds.



The ensemble aims with each performance to run the full and varied gamut of the wind repertoire from 19th-century to contemporary works, including Danzi, Reicha, Barber, Hindemith, Poulenc, Francaix, Ibert, Nielsen, Ligeti and Arvo Part. Their concerts represent the startling originality and exoticism, and the inimitable palette of tone colours of the wind ensemble. They have a dedication to bringing the lesser-known works of this repertoire into the Irish and international concert halls and festivals.

For their appearance on Carrick, which is part of a national tour, the quintet will perform a programme that will include selections from George Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess as well as pieces by composers Anton Reicha, Paul Taffanel and Irish composers Ronan Guilfoyle and Joan Trimble.



