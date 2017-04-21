Don't miss your chance to play Phil 'The Power' Taylor

International Darts extraordinaire Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor will be bringing his world-renowned skills to Dunnes Bar, Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday, April 23 at 4pm.

Phil Taylor will play 20 lucky local players on the night and it’s all in aid of North West Hospice.

To be in with a chance to play the legendary Taylor, you must raise €100 for North West Hospice and you will be entered into the draw to play. (raise €200 be entered twice etc.)



The top 3 fundraisers are guaranteed to play Phil Taylor so get raising those funds to increase your chances!

Pick up your sponsorship pack from Dunnes Bar, Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon or from North West Hospice Centre, Wine Street Car Park, Sligo on (071) 9170523.