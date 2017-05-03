The Henry Girls in concert at Roscommon Arts Centre

Donegal sisters, The Henry Girls, launched their new album, ‘Far Beyond The Stars’, this year and to coincide with the launch the sisters are embarking on a nationwide tour, stopping off at Roscommon on Saturday, May 13.

Karen, Lorna and Joleen McLaughlin were brought up by music loving parents who introduced them to an eclectic array of sounds from The Beatles, Johnny Cash and Ella Fitzgerald as well as traditional Irish music. The sisters, in their own music have a unique rootsy sounds which blends their native traditional Irish folk music with hints of Americana, bluegrass and blues.

Renowned for their fine harmonies and musical arrangements, their lilting voices will give you goose-bumps. Their new album is a recent RTE Radio 1 Album of the Week and The Irish Times also hailed it as their album of the week back in March.

In recent years, the sisters have appeared as guest vocalists on Mary Black’s album ‘Stories from the Steeples’, performed a duet with Imelda May and have become one of the most talked about folk/root acts to come out of Ireland as they make waves throughout the UK, Europe and America, particularly in Nashville!

Their repertoire is scattered with old and new and their style reflects their many influences and tastes. Don’t miss this opportunity to see the hugely talented The Henry Girls. See them live and you will drift away with Celtic harmonies, folkish melodies, and a dollop of that world-famous organic Donegal style!

Booking now at Roscommon Arts Centre on 0906625824/www.roscommonartscentre.ie