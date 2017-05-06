Lennon family to feature in 'Port' documentary

The renowned Leitrim Musical family Lennons are to feature on BBC/TG4 Documentary, 'Port' this Sunday May 7.

Port is a landmark award winning music series - part music documentary and part travelogue. It returned for a third series on Sunday last and continues to chart the musical landscapes of Ireland and Scotland.

This Sunday's episode was filmed in Kiltyclogher and features the esteemed Leitrim musical Lennon family - Charlie, Ben and Brian, playing tunes and chatting with Scottish musicians inlcuding Angus McDonald and Lina McLeod. Sunday night's episode also features Leitrim singer Mary McPartlan.



Tune into Port, TG4 Sunday May 7 at 9.30pm