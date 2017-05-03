Dylan Quinn Dance Theatre present Tost

In a performance that reflects the constant shifts and changes of the modern times we are living in, TOST features two dancers in a space between words and worlds, trapped in the silence between language and action, understanding and confusion.



The title has its roots in the Irish word for ‘silence’: the space between two words or sounds. This visually stunning production is both engaging and powerful and brings together the collective talents of some or Ireland’s most gifted artists from a range of disciplines; dancer and choreographer Dylan Quinn, renowned Irish visual artist Paddy McCann who has designed the set, prized composer Andy Garbi, lighting designer Tim Feehilly and long time collaborator and dancer Jenny Ecke.

Because of the scale of the set and the sweeping choreography of the pieceThe Dock only have limited capacity to see this stunning piece of contemporary dance. Although conceived and performed in the now that it is a timeless work that investigates the age old issues of interpersonal communication between people in a fast changing world.

The performance begins at 8.30pm on Thursday, May 4. Tickets are available now from The Dock Box Office on 0719650828 or www.thedock.ie