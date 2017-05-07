Classic Cinema at The Dock: Love and Friendship

The very popular Classic cinema screenings continue at The Dock on Tuesday, May 9 with a screening of Love and Friendship at 11.30am.



With razor-sharp wit and a cunning that can’t be underestimated, the beautiful and recently widowed Lady Susan Vernon takes up residence with her in-laws in a bid to win the heart of the eligible Reginald De Courcy, her sister-in-law’s wealthy and dashing younger brother. Using merciless tactics and resourcefulness, Susan out-manoeuvres all who stand in her way, while also charming and enchanting when required.

Filmed entirely in Ireland and directed by Whit Stillman (Metropolitan), this adaptation of Jane Austen’s Lady Susan is a delightful jaunt where manners and social standing are key, and a lady is only as good as her last husband.

Love & Friendship is a rarity: an 18th century period drama with an over-arching sense of fun. “Breathlessly funny...Beckinsale doesn’t miss a beat.”– Tim Robey, The Telegraph Tickets are €5 including tea / coffee on arrival. You can pre book on 0719650828 or www.thedock.ie