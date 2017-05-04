'Wide Open eyes' photo exhibition

Solas Art Gallery celebrates its first collaborative photographic project exhibition on Friday, May 5.



The exhibition ‘Wide Open Eye’ comes from two international photographic collectives: Echiquier (based in France) and WPF (Welcome in Passione Foto, Italy). The work in the exhibition comes from France, Italy, Ireland, Thailand, Japan, Netherlands and Norway. Their work includes landscape, human stories, portraits and fine art genres.

This exhibition will bring together the work of twenty five photographers. WPF hosted an exhibition in four centres across Italy in 2016 in support of Alzheimer's Pui, an initiative to educate the public about Alzheimer's and to support a group in Taranto that provides social support to people with Alzheimer’s and their families. The proceeds from sales in this exhibition will go to this initiative. To coincide with and support the international solidarity of fellow beings in relation to Alzheimers, the Irish social enterprise called Artzheimer’s (founded by Eimear Farrell) is joining them and sharing wall space. The medium of art is used to provoke bold and brave conversations about Alheizmer’s disease and to highlight its complex issues and consequences for those living with this life limiting condition.



Eight photographers and a photographic model are travelling to Ireland for this exhibition and they will create a body of work while they are in Ireland in the genres of landscape, editorial and art nude photography. Workshops and field trips have been organised to coincide with the exhibition on Sat May 6 , facilitated by photographic artist Douglas Ross.



The exhibition will be opened by local photographer Jennifer Richardson, member of the Solas Art Gallery Committee and specialist nurse in Palliative Care. The opening is on Friday 5th May at 7.30pm. Appetizing refreshments by Daphne Mahood are not to be missed - (www.Daphnescateringkitchen.com). All enquiries to Ben or Gail at 071 9644210, info@solasart.ie or message them on Facebook.