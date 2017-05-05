'Where the Road Leads' Colleen Quinn exhibition

The Dock's current Community Space exhibition is 'Where the Road Leads' by Colleen Quinn. The exhibition symbolic of life in the paths we take, the relationships we form and peace we find through the rocky roads of rural Ireland open until Monday, June 12.



Colleen is self taught and excels in her medium of pastel and charcoal. Her appreciation of the complexity of pastels on different surfaces can be seen. She is attracted by the pure pigment and ability to manipulate colour and texture directly.

Colleen’s work reflects events, feelings, beauty, light and shadow through her observation of the environment around her. Her work is also strongly informed by her love of nature, rural life and all things environmental. She hopes to emote, move and uplift the viewer through her work. As an artist she continually challenges herself.



Colleen Quinn is originally from Chicago, Il, USA. Quinn earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Graphic Design. She worked as a graphic designer for many years before moving to Ireland. She resides in County Leitrim with her husband and three children. Her studio is in the beautiful countryside of Aughawillan in Co. Leitrim where she works and teaches many classes with young and older.