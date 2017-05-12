Do you want to make music work in Leitrim?

Are you a musician living in Leitrim or any of the surrounding counties?



This Saturday May 13, Creative Frame in partnership with The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton, will hold a dedicated event for musicians.

Organised by musicians for musicians this event will be a great opportunity to get together with other regionally based music artists to talk about developments in the sector, compare notes and to share insights on ways to develop a sustainable music career in rural Ireland.



An informal panel discussion will be held from 2 - 4pm with musicians Lisa O’ Neill (Cavan singer songwriter), Mick Blake (Leitrim singer songwriter), Cian Rock (Dublin/ Leitrim singer songwriter), Angela Dorgan (First Music Contact) and Marty Nolan (Management Promotion International).

This will be followed by music industry focused one to one sessions from 4- 6pm with a number of regional based industry professionals including Mark Willis from Blue Stack Records, Rory Mc Parland from Tremolo Music Publishing, Daniel Guest, from Sligo based Art for Blind Records and Angela Dorgan from First Music Contact (Hard Working Class Heros and Music From Ireland).



Later in the evening there will be gig at The Glens with singer/ songwriter Lisa O’Neill at 8.30pm.

Lisa O’Neill’s third album, Pothole in the Sky, was released in April 2016 on Plateau Records to great critical praise.

The summer found her gigging around Ireland, the UK and the Vancouver Folk Festival in Canada.

She recently completed a two month support tour for The Divine Comedy through Europe in January and February.

Pothole in the Sky follows 2013’s Choice-nominated Same Cloth Or Not and her debut release Has An Album.



Tickets are €12/15 available for the gig at The Glens Box Office (071) 985 5833 and www. theglenscentre.com

For further information about the music discussions contact Leslie on 087 - 2832707 or e mail creativeframeleitrim@gmail.com

