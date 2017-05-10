Do you have an idea for Culture Night?

Culture Night is an annual all-island public event that celebrates culture, creativity and the arts.

This year, it will take place on Friday, September 22. On Culture Night, arts and cultural organisations and venues of all shapes and sizes extend their opening hours and organise special and unique events and workshops which are available to the public free of charge.



Last year over 1,000 people attended events in 15 venues across Leitrim. This year Leitrim County Council Arts Office welcomes applications from previous Culture Night venues and encourages new participants who might like to become involved for the first time.

Culture Night is particularly suited to venues seeking to encourage new patrons and organisations such as choirs, theatre companies or book clubs who might like to host an open night with novel or exciting activities designed to enlist new members. So if you are interested in organising or hosting a Culture Night event they would like to hear from you. The event must take place between 5pm and 11pm on Friday, September 22 and be free of charge to the public. Leitrim County Council Arts Office can provide financial support for your event up to a maximum of €500 and will include it in their Culture Night publicity materials.



Based on the level of interest, it may not be possible to fund all applicants and available funding will be allocated to those applications which best meet the objectives of the programme. Application forms can be downloaded from the arts office website www.leitrimarts.ie. Closing date for applications is Friday, May 12. For an application form or for more information email ckelly@leitrimcoco.ie, call (071) 96 21694 or see www.leitrimarts.ie