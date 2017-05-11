Trad Music from both sides of the world

The Dock has not one, but two nights of brilliant traditional music planned for the next two weeks.



On Thursday, May 11 they welcome the Gormley, Foley & McAuliffe Trio with Paul Clesham on piano oir a great night of Irish trad music and the following week on Wednesday, May 17 they are delighted to welcome back the April Verch Band from Canada for a night of top notch North American traditional music and dance.



Daithí Gormley, Dylan Foley & Orlaith McAulliffe; three of the most exciting and vibrant musicians of their generation with Paul Clesham on piano have been playing together in various combinations for many years. Playing spellbinding music with maturity and class well beyond their years, this is an unmissable quartet.



Back by popular demand on 17 The April Verch band play The Dock as part of a European tour.

Verch tours with world-class musicians as a trio, featuring acoustic guitar, mandolin, bass and clawhammer banjo in addition to Verch’s vocals, fiddle and foot percussion.



Tickets on (071)9650828.