Bingo Loco for Carrick-on-Shannon

Landmark Live in Carrick-on-Shannon has confirmed a date with the brilliant Bingo Loco! - the wackiest and best craic sensation to hit the night life scene in donkeys years!



Combining the fun of a rave & bingo in a crazy twist followed by the Official Bingo Loco After Party in CLUB360 – this is a night not to be missed!

Date for everyone’s social diary - Saturday, June 24 at Landmark Central.

Doors open 9pm. Strictly over 18's / ROAR.

Tickets, €10, are available at The Landmark Hotel, 071 96 22 222 or at www.ticketstop.ie. For group bookings; sales@thelandmarkhotel.com



So what is Bingo Loco??? we hear you ask.

Bingo Loco is the runaway, problem child of traditional bingo complete with rave rounds, conga lines and dance offs. The conventional Bingo Cartel don't like what they do, but the Bingo Loco team don't care. They bring bingo kicking and screaming into a full on party rave! Be prepared, you have been warned! Leave your Nan at home...or dress her in neon and drag her down!



Join MC Minister of Mayhem and sidekicks for the most intense game of bingo in the world. Eyes down to win cash prizes, fairly rubbish prizes and lots of manic mayhem! A lot of it won't make sense but we don't make the rules! Bingo Loco does.

