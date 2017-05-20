Under the influence with Tommy Tiernan

Comedian Tommy Tiernan is no stranger to this region, his knowledge of the area is mingled into his shows ensuring plenty of local laughs!



The often controversial comedian plays Kilronan Castle Estate, Co Roscommon on Thursday May 25 as part of his nationwide tour of “Under the Influence.”



When he is on stage, he says, “I am not myself and I am under the influence of something”.

As if receiving instructions from a strange and distant star, Tommy Tiernan takes to the stage refusing to take anything seriously.



The political and the personal are all up for grabs as the only goal of the evening is laughter.

Let our struggles be mocked and our cares abondoned.

Allow yourself be guided by a language loving and theatrical performer with a half thought out plan, no professional qualifications and a mouth with a mind of its own.



Can you trust him? To be silly, yes. To behave, no!

Like a bus conductor standing in front of an orchestra with a spoon in one hands and air horn in the other, what could possibly go wrong?!

The 47-year-old Navan comedian has been selling out shows around the country and even grabbing a few headlines as he goes!

Will you be there for what he says next?!



This is the last chance to see Tommy Tiernan in a local venue.

Tickets are €28 and on sale now through Kilronan Castle Hotel and www.ticketmaster.ie



Competition



The Leitrim Observer is delighted to offer a competition for a pair of tickets to this hilarious show.

To be in with a chance of winning your seats at the Kilronan Castle Hotel show on Thursday, May 25 simply fill out the coupon on page 41 of this week's issue and send it into us.

The question is simple: What date is Tommy Tiernan playing in Kilronan?

Enter quickly and then just sit by your phone and wait for a call to say you have won!

Go on you deserve a good laugh.