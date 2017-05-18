Some Leitrim help for girl and her kayak

The Leitrim Singers Circle have a special gathering at Skerry Rynn's traditional Irish bar/grocery in Ballinaglera on Sunday, May 21 at 5pm.

A 29-year- old from Belfast is sailing her kayak around the entire Irish coast to raise funds for the mental health charity 'INSPIRE' who are active in UK and both parts of Ireland.



Caoimhe Connor is the daughter of Stephen Connor, who is the organizer of the Belfast Singing Circle and several traditional singing circles will be organizing such events.

Caoimhe expects to do the challenge in 40 days, you can donate or find out more at: www.onegirlandherkayak.com