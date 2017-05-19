Get your Summer reading sorted

So what books should you be reading this Summer - find out from the expert in The Dock on Saturday, May 20.



As the Summer holidays approach and we begin to think of the books we will take with us to relax at the beach or take the time to read on long bright evenings The Reading Room Bookshop has invited Martin Doyle, books editor of The Irish Times to visit Carrick-on-Shannon to recommend and discuss his favourite books.



Martin will be in The Dock on Saturday, May 20 at 2pm in an informal event that will be of interest to book clubs and the general reader.

In addition to his recommendations Martin will also offer an insight on how books are chosen for The Irish Times book club, how it works as an online resource, how it interacts with its audience and how this could be a useful resource for book clubs.



Tickets are just €12 and are available by calling into The Reading Room, from The Dock box office on 0719650828 or on line at www.thedock.ie



National Drawing Day

Also this Saturday, May 20 The Dock has organised an opportunity for families to draw together in an interactive drawing day with artists Kiera O’ Toole and Andy Parsons.

The event is free and runs from 1pm until 4pm.

It’s all part of National Drawing Day a nationwide initiative which is coordinated by the National Gallery of Ireland. Everyone draws, scribbles and doodles at some stage and we all sketch out maps, directions etc. So whatever your skill, ability or perspective on drawing this is a great opportunity to reconnect with your drawing abilities together with friends and family of all ages.

The Dock will provide a range of drawing materials and the ideas which will unlock new techniques and offer you the opportunity to try out fun ideas. Ultimately the intention is for families and friends to have a lot of creative fun together.

Kiera O' Toole is a visual artist / researcher who is currently based at The Model Arts and Niland Gallery, Co Sligo. Andy Parson’s work includes painting drawing printmaking sculpture and artists books.

Tickets are free but book your place on (071)9650828.