New collection by Cróna Gallagher

This new collection of artworks 'EIKYO' by Cróna Gallagher is an investigation into the fauna and flora of the west of Ireland which has had a direct influence on the artist’s creativity.



The artist takes her influence from the early Edo period of Japanese art and through this style explores the idea of the warrior in nature and the need for indigenous species to protect and defend themselves from the challenges that the modern world and global influence bring.



The Collection serves as a reflective celebration of the warrior spirit that resides within the animals and plants of Irelands west and is completed by a series of painted panelled works, triptychs, diptychs grouped pieces, print and drawings. Cróna Gallagher is a studio holder at Leitrim Sculpture Centre. The exhibition will run from May 16- June 6 in Hyde Bridge Gallery, Sligo.