Leitrim celebrates Nigerian Democracy Day

Leitrim International Community group will screen a ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ to celebrate Nigerian Democracy Day at 7pm in the Dock Theatre, Carrick-on-Shannon today, Friday May 26.

There will also be information on Nigeria and other community events which we will be running in the future. Anyone under 17 years must be accompanied by an parent or gaurdian. Entry is free. Teas/Coffees €2.

Leitrim International Community group aim to bring all cultures together for greater understanding and awareness. This film is shown by LICG Events Club.