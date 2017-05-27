Resident artist opens exhibition in Manorhamilton

Paddy Bloomer LCC Artist is residence opened his exhbition on 'Personal Deployable Crannog' last week in the Leitrim Sculpture Centre, Manorhamilton.

Bloomer’s creations of ‘machines that don't exactly work’ present a humorous and critical challenge to the dysfunctional and irrational technologies that drive societal change. Working mostly with the found detritus of technology Bloomer presents hybrid experiments that move across diverse concerns and boundaries placing himself and his work within the technological landscape and the many challenges, opportunities as well as dangers that underpin its unfettered development.



The exhibition runs until Saturday, June 3 . The gallery is open from 11am- 4pm.