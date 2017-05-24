Padraig Rynne and Notify play The Dock

Concertina wizard Pádraig Rynne plays with Notify at The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday night, May 25.

Described as "one of the freshest sounds in Irish music" by fRoots, Clare native Pádraig Rynne is a virtuoso musician, prolific composer and is regarded as one of the finest concertina players in Irish music today.



He’ll be playing at The Dock on Thursday, May 25 with Notify a band made up of some of Ireland’s finest young musical talent.

As an ensemble Notify seamlessly fuses a deep knowledge of Irish musical tradition with forward thinking innovation in a tasteful way that has connected with audiences worldwide.



The multi talented group of musicians come from backgrounds in Jazz, Traditional Irish, Electronic, Pop and Funk music. What they produce both on their award winning recording and in their acclaimed live shows is a mixture of styles that bustles with exciting possibilities at a crossroads of Irish Traditional music, jazz, and even elements of electronica.

Based on the reviews of their music here in Ireland, in Europe and the USA , there is little doubt that Notify are headed for great things.



The musical seam they are mining is a rich one and well worth exploring on tomorrow, Thursday night at The Dock. Their gig will start at 8.30pm and tickets are available now on (071) 9650828 or at www.thedock.ie