Michael English to perform in the Landmark

Michael English will be holding a dance night in The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon on June 17.

Michael is currently going from strength to strength on the Irish Country Music scene for both his dances and concerts.

He is one of the most popular artists on the country scene at the moment.



With accolades like "Best Country Dance Band" at The Irish Country Music Awards and "Performer of the year" at The Sunday World Country Music Awards under his belt this year, 2017 will hopefully prove to be yet another huge year for the Kildare man.



Another new successful album under his belt is “Take Me Home” which features all his current hits like “Tam Beat” and “If You Love Me Let Me Know” along with some new material and some classic favourites like “Isle of Innisfree” and a fabulous Charley Pride medley.

Michael English and his Band pay their first visit to The Landmark Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday June 17 where they will be playing all their hits including his new single "Will Ya Dance."



A great night lies in store so get there early! Michael also brings his Irish Concert Tour to The Landmark Hotel on Thursday October 19 if you want to book your place early.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/thelandmarklive