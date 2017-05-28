New play and book launch in The Glens

The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton presents a new play 'Mother Loss' by Dark Daughter and the book launch of 'Coming home' by Michael McCaughan next week.

Dark Daughter Productions present 'Mother Loss', a new play written and directed by Maura Logue on June 2 in The Glens.

What if the three Wollstonecraft women – Mary Wollstonecraft, Mary Shelley and Fanny Imlay – met in a place, beyond time and earthly bounds?



Mother Loss imagines a reunion of these three extraordinary, 18th/19th Century women – mother Mary Wollstonecraft, pioneering British writer and feminist, her daughters Mary Shelley, author of the classic Gothic horror novel, "Frankenstein," and Fanny Imlay, the illegitimate younger of the two daughters. All have their own dark histories exposed at this family gathering.



Coming Home; One Man’s Return to the Irish Language will be launched on Wednesday, June 7 at 8.30pm in The Glens.

The book launch will be followed by an open discussion on 'the future of the Irish language', with language activist Linda Ervine, author and anti-violence Michael Patrick McDonald (Brooklyn).

This will be facilitated by musician Rossa Ó Snodaigh (Cluainín).



This is a bi-lingual event which will be enjoyable and stimulating for everyone.