Bingo Loco in The Landmark

Want a night of fun and madness with your friends?

The Landmark Central hosts Bingo Loco on June 24. It promises rave rounds, conga lines and dance offs.

Not your traditional Bingo so it won’t be calm and collected, it is quite the opposite.



Eyes down to win prizes, vouchers, fairly silly prizes and lots of manic mayhem! A lot of it won't make sense but WE don't make the rules! The BINGO LOCO “takeover” does.

This is Bingo Loco’s debut in Carrick-on-Shannon and definitely a night not to be missed. This is a ticketed event and will sell out fast, so don’t delay when they are gone they are gone.



Starts at 9:00pm sharp, Strictly Over 18's , ROAR.

Tickets available at The Landmark Hotel Reception - €10 per ticket call 071 96 22222. For bookings of 25 people or more,

please email: sales@thelandmarkhotel.com

