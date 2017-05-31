The Henry Girls play The Dock tonight
The Henry Girls: sisters Joleen, Karen and Lorna McLaughlin,
The Henry Girls play at The Dock tonight, Wednesday, May 31.
To add something extra special to the Carrick Carnival atmosphere that will be starting this weekend why not enjoy a magical musical fusion of the Donegal coastline and the Appalachian mountains! The Henry Girls combine something of our Irish heritage with a more contemporary backdrop; imbuing it with compassion, insight and warmth.
Three sisters from Donegal, who impart their strong folk roots, preserving tradition and at the same time delivering a fresh and finely crafted body of work. They take to the stage at 8.30pm. Tickets on thedock.ie or ( 071) 9650828.
