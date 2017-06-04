Carrick Carnival - battle of the Musicals

With less than a week to go to Carrick Carnival's biggest fundraiser, rehearsals are in full swing for the Battle of the Musicals!



This event is an all singing all dancing competition where six local groups, some veterans and some who have never stepped out on a stage before, will perform a medley of songs from a popular musical in the hope of becoming Carrick’s Carnival Battle of the Musicals Champion.



The groups will perform much loved songs from popular musicals such as Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Disco Inferno, Walking on Sunshine, We go together, Mustang Sally and Bohemian Rhapsody!

Tickets are now on sale from the Landmark Hotel with the event taking place in The Landmark on Thursday, June 8.