Sean MacDiarmada Summer School focues on Brexit

Kiltyclogher are finalising preparations for their ninth Sean MacDiarmada Summer School which takes place this weekend June 9 and 10.

The opening will take place at MacDiarmada’s homestead at 6pm on Friday, June 9.



This year, there will be a special focus on Britain's vote to leave the EU, the theme is : Brexit: Back to the Border?

Kiltyclogher is located in close proximity to the border of Fermanagh and for years had to deal with a physical border between them and their neighbours in Northern Ireland.



Among the speakers on Saturday, June 10 will be MEPs Marian Harkin and Luke Ming Flanagan, Sinn Fein Finance Spokesman Deputy Pearse Doherty and economist Dr Stephen Kinsella from the University of Limerick. Marc Geagan, lecturer at the North West Regional College in Derry will talk about the historical border and its impact on the area. Bookings on (071) 9620170.