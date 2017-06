Lissadell Church, Sligo presents Phil Coulter in concert on Wednesday, June 14 at 8pm.



It will be an evening of music and song in the atmospheric surroundings of Lissadell Church.

Remaining tickets €35 are on sale at Drumcliffe Teahouse, Grange Pharmacy, Veritas, Sligo or by calling Heather on 0871655880.



All proceeds in aid of Lissadell Church.