Short fiction and poetry workshop in the Dock

In his new series of writing workshops at The Dock, poet and author Gerry Boland continues his exploration of the contemporary poem and the short story with this tightly-structured series of six workshops.



Poetry participants will aim to complete between three and six new poems by the time the final workshop closes, and short fiction participants will aim to have a final draft of a completely new story by the final day.



Participants are asked to come to the first workshop with a blank page, so to speak: in other words, bring ideas for poems and/or stories, but do not have anything written. The idea of the workshops is to start from scratch and end with finished work.

Gerry will provide ongoing advice and suggestions on a one-to-one basis and also during the Saturday sessions. The workshops themselves will be a mixture of writing original material, reading and discussing some of the developing work, plus some practical tips and writing exercises.



Gerry Boland is a poet and author with eight published books. The six workshops will run on consecutive Saturdays, commencing this Saturday, June 10. The short fiction workshops are from 11am to 12.30pm. The poetry workshops are from 1pm to 2.30pm. The cost of the six one-and-a-half hour sessions is €60.



Full details on all of these events are on The Dock’s website at www.thedock.ie

You can book online or by calling 0719650828.