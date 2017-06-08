The John McKenna Trad Weekend

The 2017 John McKenna Traditional Weekend will take place this week from June 8-11 in Drumkeerin.

The beginning, as always will be a social evening featuring music and song from all age groups which takes place in Áras Bríde at 6pm.



The festival concert on Friday night 9th in the Community Centre will see the welcome return of Marcus Hernon and his Family with Don Stiffe.

Marcus Hernon is a internationally renowned flute player and indeed flute maker from Connemara. He has made a number of recordings and is also an accomplished composer. Marcus is joined by his sons Proinsias and Breandán together with his nephew Labhrás, all of whom are steeped in Connemara music.



Don Stiffe is one of the finest singer/songwriters to emerge on the Irish Folk Scene. a real treat for the McKenna festival.

This year instead of the usual instrument workshops the festival are offering a special music performance workshop ‘Leitrim Day’ or ‘Lá Liatroma’. This new workshop will take place from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday, June 10. This workshop will afford young musicians an opportunity to learn and develop skills in arranging and playing music in groups in context of performance.



The students will record their final group performance and leave with a CD of their recording. This is a unique and exciting workshop under the guidance of Dave Sheridan, Lorraine Sweeney and Catherine McEvoy.

The workshop is open to both primary and secondary school students but students should be comfortable playing at least jigs. There are limited places so booking is essential by contacting 087 258 1529 or info@johnmckenna.ie. Please arrive early.



The whistle and flute competitions will take place from 12.30pm. Flute: U12,U14,U18. Tin Whistle: U10, U12, U14, U18. There are prizes of €50/€30 /€20 for the U18 Flute winners.

A special Singing Session hosted by Jim Bainbridge and Jackie Boyce with special guests Fiona and Jim Byrne will take place in Davitt’s Bar on Saturday at 2pm. A real treat for the McKenna Festival and a must for all followers of superbly crafted music singing.



Saturday night in the Community Centre will feature an evening of music and song, highlighting and celebrating the musicians and music of North Leitim in the company of Ceoltóirí Chluainín - musicians from Manorhamilton and surrounding areas.



The festival mass will take place in Tarmon Church followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the John McKenna Monument.

The ‘Mining Session’ will return with a special musical gathering exploring music, stories and songs associated with the mining industries, in the company of Jim Bainbridge and friends.

From Friday evening through to Sunday evening there will be sessions in all of the pubs throughout the festival. Full details of all of the events and the pub trail sessions are available on www.johnmckenna.ie or call 086 8569900 / 087 258 1529.