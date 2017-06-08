New Film Project meeting in King House, Boyle

As part of a new partnership Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon County Councils have come together with filmmakers from the three counties with a view to enabling the film sector here to grow and develop.



The first public meeting of filmmakers as part of the Project will be held this Thursday June 8 in King House, Boyle, Co. Roscommon at 6.30pm and is open to all emerging or established filmmakers that live or work in any of the three counties.



Each of the three local authorities involved in this project recognise the value of film as an art form and the contribution that film can make to the region - socially, culturally and economically.

To book your place email slrfilmproject@gmail.com or go to www.slrfilm.eu where you can register on Eventbrite.

Admission is free.