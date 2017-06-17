A bit of Leitrim on nationwide theatre tour

Anna Livia Lesbia is a play written by Joni Crone, a Dublin woman who 'came out' on the Late Late Show almost 40 years ago.



Joni now lives in Leitrim and her play is currently touring with Manorhamilton based theater company​ Splódar​.

The author Joni Crone was the first lesbian to ‘come out’ publicly on the Late Late Show in Ireland in 1980. She was 26-years-old.

This play explores the role she played in the Gay Rights’ movement and it also charts her own personal quest for inner peace.



The play will perform at Libery Hall, Dublin on June 28, in Sligo's Hawks Well theatre on July 1, in Linenhall, Castlebar on July 3, The Backstage Theatre, Longford on July 5 and Town Hall, Galway on July 7.