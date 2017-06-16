Celebrate Bloomsday in Leitrim

The Reading Room, Carrick-on-Shannon will celebrate Bloomsday today, Friday June 16 with a visit from author Ronan Ryan.



Bloomsday is a commemoration and celebration of the life of Iri

sh writer James Joyce, during which the events of his novel Ulysses are relived.

Irish author Ronan Ryan's book 'The Fractured Life of Jimmy Dice' was published this year.

Losing his twin at birth is just the beginning of Jimmy Dice’s turbulent life.

Attacked by vicious dogs, pursued by gangsters, falling for a woman who isn’t quite what she seems… Jimmy, a wilful young man with heart and belief, is unafraid to let any of these obstacles stand in his way; and yet he seems to find trouble at every turn. Meanwhile unseen, someone is bearing witness to his life, closer than anyone, including Jimmy, could know.



Ronan will read and discuss the book in The Reading Room at 6.30pm this Friday, June 16.