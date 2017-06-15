Sligo's first ever 'Lanterns Of Hope Festival' is on Friday, June 16 in Stephen Street carpark in aid of STOP suicide.



This Family friendly charity event kicks off at 6pm with acts such as Deja Groove, Tabby, This side up, Kelesa and the Undercover's, Georgie Gorman and much more. Dave Duke from iradio and Sligo's own DJ Trolly will play on the night. There will be kids entertainers such as Nemo Le Magician, face painters, Barney The Dinosaur and much more at 6pm sharp.

The event will be followed by the releasing of Biodegradable sky lanterns.

For more info visit www.stopsuicide.ie or call the organisation on Freephone 1850211877.