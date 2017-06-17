Launch of Carrick Water Music Festival 2017

The 13th Carrick Water Music Festival was launched last Wednesday, June 14 with a superb line up including headliners The Waterboys.





Announced were five days full of diverse music, art, literature and film offering entertainment for all ages from lunchtime until late into the night.

Frank Curran, Leitrim County Council CEO, spoke about how important and vibrant the arts are in Leitrim and how the county has the highest proportion of people involved in the arts of any county in Ireland.



Headlining this year are The Waterboys in their only Irish gig of Summer 2017. From the Celtic, gospel, country and rock on the classic Fisherman’s Blues, to the rootsy, funky Modern Blues, a night with The Waterboys is a night not to be missed!

The Dublin Gospel Choir and RTE Contempo Quartet are other highlights of the festival while the ever popular lunchtime concerts bring award winning classical musicians Jessie de Bellis and South Korean born Young-Choon Park to town.

All the family will be well entertained with the hilariously funny multi-instrumentalists and comic performers The Von Drip Duo and the outdoor screening of award winning film ‘Song of the Sea’ with Kila.



Lovers of operetta and the Silver Screen will enjoy “Will You Remember?” A Celebration of MGM legends Jeanette MacDonald & Nelson Eddy while Crash Ensemble and the wonderful music trail ensures something for everyone.

Jazz cruises on the Moon River, workshops for aspiring musicians and craft makers, a vintage market and much more, Carrick-on-Shannon will entertain you each and all day of The Carrick Water Music Festival 12th -16th July.



See the full programme at www.carrickwatermusicfestival.com



Tickets can be booked at www.thedock.ie or on (071) 9650828.