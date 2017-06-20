Lots of summer camp fun for kids at Roscommon Arts Centre

Summer is coming and Roscommon Arts Centre is ready to entertain with an array of summer camps for ages 3+.

SingSkool Music Camp is back by popular demand from July 3 – 7. An Early Childhood Music Specialist will have your little one singing; dancing, playing instruments and conducting there’ll even be a performance on the last day! Short sessions with small numbers and parents are welcome to stay in the foyer while class is on.

Mini Melodies for ages 3 – 4 takes place 10.30am - 11.30am daily at €55 per child and Treble Makers for ages 5 – 6 takes place from 12pm - 1.15pm daily at €60 per child. Book at the arts centre on 09066 25824.

If your little ones have ever mentioned running away with the circus or simply want to learn some new skills then the Circus Performers Camp is just the camp for them. Taking place on July 26 and 27, the circus ringmaster will be attempting to get kids juggling plates, balloon modelling, doing magic and generally preparing them in case they ever want to run away with the circus! Workshops for ages 6-8 will be from 11.30am-1pm at €35 per child and ages 9-13 will be from 2pm – 4pm at €40 per child. Book at the arts centre on 09066 25824.

For those that are a little older but with an interest in drama, why not come along to Roscommon County Youth Theatre’s Summer Camp from July 10th – 14th. This will be a week of acting, physical theatre and voice work under the guidance of the Youth Theatre Director Catherine Sheridan. The camp takes place from 10am – 3.30pm daily and is €100 per person. Book directly with Catherine on 086 8747024.