Get set for Co Leitrim's own Rock School this summer

Looking for the ultimate answer to summer holiday boredom for your children? Rock School (with Dee Armstrong from Kila!) is coming to The Glens Centre, New Line, Manorhamilton this July.

Rock School will run from 10am to 4pm from July 3 to 7. The cost is €70 per child. Sibling discount at €60.

Rock School is for young people ages 10 to 18 with a minimum playing experience of a year.

The Rock School Gig will be on at 8pm on the July 7 and everyone is welcome to attend this performance.

Booking forms available from The Glens Centre reception. Phone (071) 9855833 for more details. You can also contact the Centre via email on admin@theglenscentre.com