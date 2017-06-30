From Glastonbury to Leitrim

One of Irelands favourite live bands, Rackhouse Pilfer will be performing on the Fairgreen, Manorhamilton this Sunday, July 2 after returning fresh from the infamous Glastonbury Festival.



Local legends (Roots and Alt Rock band) Rackhouse Pilfer will be returning home to the North West after a tour that also took in Switzerland.

They’ll be performing to their home crowd at the Castle Fairgreen, Manorhamilton Castle, Leitrim, Sunday, July 2, 9pm-11pm. And for Hugh Feely bassist for the band it will be a home gig to his native Manorhamilton.

Rackhouse Pilfer have notably been called “Live Band of the Year” awarded by Hot Press and Jagermeister Freezer Sessions. They have just released their latest single that they will be set to play, from their new album, which will be out this August.

The Free gig is organised by Castle Hamilton a new community tourism venture that will be coming on stream soon in Manorhamilton.

The public will get an opportunity to hear more about Castle Hamilton’s plans to create a tourism hub promoting Leitrims local tourism attractions tying them in with other surrounding Tourism destinations that the west is lucky to have on its doorstep.