Summer camps and workshops at The Dock

Throughout July The Dock Arts Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon will be running a series of exciting summer camps and music workshops.

There is something for everyone from music, building, drawing, fabrication, design, creating, programming and you get to work with an artist.



The Invisible Places Summer Camp with artist Vanya Lambrecht Ward, will run from Monday, July 10 to Friday, July 14 for 5 - 8 year-olds and 9 – 14 year-olds. Participants will explore, draw maps, take part in photography, modelling/ building, and will also be testing ideas and even building machines.



Young people who have an interest in building and music will enjoy the instrument building workshop with Ed Devane. The workshop will run from Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 21 for 12 – 14 year-olds.

Participants will build an electric single stringed, fretted musical instrument from a laser cut kit designed by Ed. The workshop will introduce young people to the concepts around design, electronics, programming and fabrication.

How about a week long programme for young people to make a range of musical instruments from kits devised by artist/musician Ed Devane? This includes a Thumb Piano, Tik-Tak-Glo LED drum, Balloony Tube horn and others. MonoZith (electric instrument).



The workshops will run from Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 21 for 15 – 18 year-olds. Participants will learn a range of skills in areas such as craft, digital fabrication, electronics, music and sound design.

Carrick Water Music Festival is taking place from July 12 - 16 and The Dock have a very special Family Fun Music Workshop on offer.



Dance, sing, play and have fun with Music tutor Stephanie Pawula on Saturday, July 15 from 12pm - 1.30pm. This workshop is for ages 5 years and up, (grown ups go free).

Participants will be introduced to an array of musical instruments and learn new rhythms, sounds and beats.

This is a workshop for children and grown-ups to experience music as part of the Carrick Water Music Festival in a fun and playful way. By the end of the workshop, you will be playing instruments together as a temporary band.

Don’t miss out on these fun workshops and camps at The Dock this summer.



Book early as places are filling up . Ph: 071 9650828 or book online at www.thedock.ie