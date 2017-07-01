Brian Clarke Care Fund Fundraiser this Saturday night in Drumshanbo

We all remember Good Friday two years ago when we heard the horrific news that Brian Clarke had fallen from a height and was seriously injured. On Saturday, April 4 2015 Brian’s life and that of his family changed dramatically when he fell at his home and sustained life threatening injuries. After weeks of treatment and multiple surgeries in Beaumount Hospital, Brian’s condition became stable. He was then transferred to Sligo General Hospital and later to Our Lady’s Community Hospital, Manorhamilton.

Brian is currently in the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dun Laoghaire. He suffered an extensive brain injury which means he is as yet unable to communicate or move independently. Going forward Brian requires long term 24 hour care and will need a wheelchair accessible vehicle amongst many other medical aides all of which come at great financial cost.

Any of us lucky enough to know Brian know that he is an absolute gentleman, a much loved husband to Maura, father to Shane, Annmarie and Conor, brother and friend. Brian would be known as friendly and genuine, a man with great faith and an extremely hard working person, indeed it was often hard to get him to rest but when he did he enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his cherished family and on his beloved farm. Brian worked all over the country and in the U.K. for a time and often enjoyed telling great stories of his times there where he made lifelong friendships.

Brian’s friends and neighbours have organised a fundraiser to help raise money to assist with the cost of this essential specially adapted vehicle and to help with whatever equipment and costs his family need to help with his care.

If you are in a position to support this fundraiser please do, ALL contributions to the Brian Clarke Care Fund will be very much appreciated. For those who wish to contribute but may not be for geographical or any other reason able to attend the Fundraising night or purchase a raffle ticket an account has been set up details are listed below.

A facebook page has been set up to keep people informed about the special fundraising night and raffle being held on Saturday, July 1 in the Lough Allen Hotel, Drumshanbo. You can access it here.

You can also make a donation to The Brian Clarke Care Fund: Drumshanbo Credit Union Account: MEMBER: 3152; BIC: DRCIIE21XXX; IBAN: IE23DRCI99221600315201

You can also donate via the gofundme page here.