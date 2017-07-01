Ladies Day at Roscommon Races

Racing and fashion tend to go together. But the competition can be just as fierce in both!

Ladies Day and a big feature race are just some of the highlights of Roscommon’s two-day meeting this coming Monday and Tuesday, July 10th and 11th. The first white flag will be raised on Monday at 5.55 pm.

Ladies Day is an established fixture on the racing calendar for many years and with big prizes on offer for both the competition on the track and inside the enclosure, this year is sure to prove as popular as ever.

The feature race on Monday evening is the Lenebane Stakes, with €45,000 in prize money. This is a listed flat race over one and a half miles and there will certainly be some high class horses contesting this event.

Once again Super Valu, County Roscommon is sponsoring Ladies Day. First prize is €1,200 Cash Prize. The other nine finalists will receive a €100 cash prize. Rosmed Pharmacy and the Lilac Rooms will present a goodie bag to the nine runners-up in the competition. Celebrity judge on the evening will be Aisling O'Loughlin, TV presenter and exquisite.ie website founder.

Bernard Keane Supervalu, Lanesboro, Roscommon said Super Valu is delighted to renew its sponsorship of Roscommon’s Ladies Day. "We pride ourselves on being your local food retailer, at the heart of the community. So our partnership with RoscommonRacecourse is a great fit for us. We look forward to the high standard of style that has become synonymous with Roscommon's Super Valu Ladies Day - we are looking forward to seeing you all on Monday, July 10th.”

Racecourse Manager, Michael Finneran, thanked the sponsors and is looking forward to another big festival.

“We’re really looking forward to the two days of racing, and it goes without saying that some sunshine would make a great festival even better.

“Our sponsors have come up trumps once again. As is the case with the many people who

travel from near and far to sample the atmosphere.”

The sponsors for the evening are EBF, Super Valu, County Roscommon, Property Partners Earley Auctioneers, Roscommon Herald, Rosmed Pharmacy and Lilac Rooms. The prize for the Best Turned Out Horse in each race is sponsored by Lynch Flooring, Golf Links Road, Roscommon. There is music in the main bar after the second last race with Henry and The Usual Suspects. With Ladies Day growing year on year, patrons are advised to arrive early.

Judge Aisling O’Loughlin is looking forward to seeing all the style on display. "I am really looking forward to judging the Super Valu Ladies Day at Roscommon Races on Monday. I know how stylish the women in the West of Ireland are, so I know that picking a winner won’t be easy. I will be looking for individual style, lots of colour and outfits that reflect the ladies personalities. More importantly, I’m really looking forward to a fun night at the races.”

On Tuesday evening, racing begins at 5.55p.m. and it consists of five hurdle races and two bumpers. The feature race on the card is the Connolly’s Red Mills Novice Hurdle, with €20,000 in prize money. The race sponsors for the evening are Connolly’s Red Mils, The Dolan Family, Helen Mee O'Farrelly, Adare Manor and EBF. The prize for the Best Turned Out Horse in each race is sponsored by Glamorous Dogs/Keshia Casey. There is music in the main bar after the second last race by Billy Garvin.

Admission for both days is adults, €15; OAP/Students, €10. Attractive group discounts available. Ros Special: €30 to include admission, race card, two-course meal and €10 betting voucher. Enquiries: 087 2203288. Email:roscommonracecourse@eircom.net . Follow Roscommon Races on facebook.