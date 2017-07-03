Leitrim competitors prepare for Connacht Fleadh

The 2017 Connacht Fleadh will take place this weekend July 7- 9 in one of Galway’s most renowned locations, the campus of NUI Galway.

Leitrim participants - winners of the County Fleadh in music, dance, song and Comhrá Gaelige are preparing for the competition this week.

The Fleadh Cheoil, or a ‘Fleadh’ as it is colloquially known, is a competitive event of Traditional Irish Music, Song and Dance. It is run by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and showcases the wealth and depth of our National traditional entertainment, presented by artists of all ages from circa 9 years to adult.

Over 2,000 Qualifying participants from all five Connacht Counties will take part in almost 70 different competitions (Sean-nós dancing, instrumental music, Comhrá Gaeilge, Grúpaí Ceoil, Céile Bands and many more) which will be held in venues throughout the NUI Galway Campus with Céile and Set Dancing competitions being held, within walking distance, at the Galway Town Hall Theatre.

The Fleadh will be officially opened in The Bailey Allen Hall, in NUI Galway at 7.30pm on Friday evening, by Seán Kyne TD Minister of State for Natural Resources, Community Affairs and Digital Development. The opening will be followed by a concert with the hugely talented ‘Cóir Cois Fharraige’ and a host of local traditional musicians.

Competitions will commence at 10am on Saturday morning and will continue throughout the day. Mass will be celebrated in the University Chapel at 7.30pm on Saturday and will be followed by a Céilí Mór in the Lakeview Hall in Renmore. Music will be provided by ‘The Swallow Tails Céilí Band’. Competitions continue again on Sunday morning, beginning at 10am. Admission to the events will be €5 per adult and €3 per child, per day, which will permit unlimited access to all events. Free parking will be available on campus and all details are posted on Galwaycomhaltas.ie and on Twitter at #FleadhChonnacht.

A ’Session Trail’, (traditional music ‘sessions’) will take place in numerous venues throughout Galway city from lunchtime until late, on both Saturday and Sunday, with many impromptu seissiún expected on the concourse of NUI Galway throughout the weekend.

All information on the Connacht Fleadh events can be found on www.Galwaycomhaltas.ie and on Twitter at #FleadhChonnacht.